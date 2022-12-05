

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) announced Monday that Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from the role she has held since January 2022.



Verizon Consumer Group was formed in January 2019 in an organizational transformation designed along customer-facing functions instead of its traditional technology-silo structure.



Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg has assumed responsibility for leading the Consumer Group in addition to his day-to-day responsibilities.



