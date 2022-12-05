St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.: EVSX Secures Ontario Location for Battery Recycling

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX)(OTCQB:SXOOF)(FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce that EVSX has secured the location for its Ontario battery recycling and battery mineral processing operations within the Bioveld Complex under the umbrella of the Thorold Multimodal Hub and the Hopa Port Authority in Niagara, Ontario. This location ties into the Company's strategy to reduce transportation time and costs while expanding potential local synergies. EVSX has also completed the Canadian Standard Association standard independent review for its battery recycling modular industrial plants, allowing operations in Canada.

EVSX Ontario Plant

Located within the Thorold Multimodal Hub, in the heart of Niagara, Canada, the facility will host the Company's battery sorting and blackmass processing operation with a full modular plant by the end of Q2 2023. A second modular circuit is expected to be added later in 2023. Management is reviewing the potential to use available space to host its lithium Center of Excellence to process blackmass from batteries and produce lithium hydroxide from hard rock concentrates. The complex will allow the Company to grow and leverage synergistic regional relationships.

HOPA Ports manages the facility through its subsidiary Great Lakes Port Management. The Hub features infrastructure to reduce transportation costs and boost efficiency, with integrated, multimodal connections on site. https://www.thebmigroup.ca/project/bioveld-canadahttps://www.hopaports.ca/new-multimodal-hub-on-the-welland-canal-a-major-step-forward-for-industry/

Picture 1: The Thorold Multimodal Hub

EVSX Modular Industrial Plants Progress Update

Two of the three modular industrial plants commissioned have passed CSA certification independent review. They will be finalized for delivery and inspection at the manufacturer by the end of the year. Management has retained the services of a tier-one engineering firm that will be on site for the live testing of the modular plants. They will advise on the units' conformity prior to ownership transfer. The units will then be dismantled and shipped to North America. The Company expects the units to be in Canada in the middle of 2023 and ready for operational testing within 45 days of their clearance by the Canada Border Services Agency. The third circuit would follow the same process and be delivered and operational within 60 days of the initial two.

Equipment received

The hydrolysis equipment for lithium hydroxide pilot production ordered from Industrie De Nora S.p.A. and shipped from Japan was received in November. The equipment cleared customs and is being prepared for installation.

