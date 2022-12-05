LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company
London, December 5
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
BMG5361W1047
Issuer Name
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
30-Nov-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Dec-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.455358
|4.565635
|5.020993
|12223226
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Below minimum threshold
|Below minimum threshold
|Below minimum threshold
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|BMG5361W1047
|1108530
|0.455358
|Sub Total 8.A
|1108530
|0.455358%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|26/01/2023
|26/01/2023
|Cash
|1181375
|0.485282
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/02/2023
|07/02/2023
|Cash
|464723
|0.190898
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|08/03/2023
|08/03/2023
|Cash
|1495098
|0.614154
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/03/2023
|17/03/2023
|Cash
|2013569
|0.827129
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/03/2023
|23/03/2023
|Cash
|2126081
|0.873347
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/03/2023
|28/03/2023
|Cash
|1000000
|0.410778
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/03/2023
|30/03/2023
|Cash
|1041000
|0.427620
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|06/04/2023
|06/04/2023
|Cash
|649000
|0.266595
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/04/2023
|19/04/2023
|Cash
|21177
|0.008693
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/05/2023
|04/05/2023
|Cash
|809852
|0.332669
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/06/2023
|20/06/2023
|Cash
|12464
|0.005119
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|26/07/2023
|26/07/2023
|Cash
|4635
|0.001890
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/10/2023
|03/10/2023
|Cash
|5665
|0.002327
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/10/2023
|23/10/2023
|Cash
|4964
|0.002038
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/12/2023
|19/12/2023
|Cash
|47340
|0.019439
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/12/2023
|27/12/2023
|Cash
|9119
|0.003745
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/01/2024
|03/01/2024
|Cash
|120584
|0.049532
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/06/2024
|03/06/2024
|Cash
|1138
|0.000467
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/02/2027
|02/02/2027
|Cash
|86405
|0.035492
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/07/2027
|07/07/2027
|Cash
|7
|0.000002
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/08/2027
|03/08/2027
|Cash
|20500
|0.008419
|Sub Total 8.B2
|11114696
|4.565635%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.565635
|5.020993%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
12. Date of Completion
02-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London