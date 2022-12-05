LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.455358 4.565635 5.020993 12223226 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) BMG5361W1047 1108530 0.455358 Sub Total 8.A 1108530 0.455358%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/01/2023 26/01/2023 Cash 1181375 0.485282 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/02/2023 07/02/2023 Cash 464723 0.190898 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/03/2023 08/03/2023 Cash 1495098 0.614154 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/03/2023 17/03/2023 Cash 2013569 0.827129 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2023 23/03/2023 Cash 2126081 0.873347 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/03/2023 28/03/2023 Cash 1000000 0.410778 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2023 30/03/2023 Cash 1041000 0.427620 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/04/2023 06/04/2023 Cash 649000 0.266595 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/04/2023 19/04/2023 Cash 21177 0.008693 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2023 04/05/2023 Cash 809852 0.332669 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/06/2023 20/06/2023 Cash 12464 0.005119 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/07/2023 26/07/2023 Cash 4635 0.001890 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/10/2023 03/10/2023 Cash 5665 0.002327 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/10/2023 23/10/2023 Cash 4964 0.002038 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/12/2023 19/12/2023 Cash 47340 0.019439 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/12/2023 27/12/2023 Cash 9119 0.003745 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/01/2024 03/01/2024 Cash 120584 0.049532 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/06/2024 03/06/2024 Cash 1138 0.000467 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/02/2027 02/02/2027 Cash 86405 0.035492 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/07/2027 07/07/2027 Cash 7 0.000002 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/08/2027 03/08/2027 Cash 20500 0.008419 Sub Total 8.B2 11114696 4.565635%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.565635 5.020993%

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

12. Date of Completion

02-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London