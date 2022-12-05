Anzeige
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, December 5

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

BMG5361W1047

Issuer Name

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Nov-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.4553584.5656355.02099312223226
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below minimum thresholdBelow minimum thresholdBelow minimum threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
BMG5361W104711085300.455358
Sub Total 8.A11085300.455358%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap26/01/202326/01/2023Cash11813750.485282
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/02/202307/02/2023Cash4647230.190898
Cash-settled Equity Swap08/03/202308/03/2023Cash14950980.614154
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/03/202317/03/2023Cash20135690.827129
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/03/202323/03/2023Cash21260810.873347
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/03/202328/03/2023Cash10000000.410778
Cash-settled Equity Swap30/03/202330/03/2023Cash10410000.427620
Cash-settled Equity Swap06/04/202306/04/2023Cash6490000.266595
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/04/202319/04/2023Cash211770.008693
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/05/202304/05/2023Cash8098520.332669
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/06/202320/06/2023Cash124640.005119
Cash-settled Equity Swap26/07/202326/07/2023Cash46350.001890
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/10/202303/10/2023Cash56650.002327
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/10/202323/10/2023Cash49640.002038
Cash-settled Equity Swap19/12/202319/12/2023Cash473400.019439
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/12/202327/12/2023Cash91190.003745
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/01/202403/01/2024Cash1205840.049532
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/06/202403/06/2024Cash11380.000467
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/02/202702/02/2027Cash864050.035492
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/07/202707/07/2027Cash70.000002
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/08/202703/08/2027Cash205000.008419
Sub Total 8.B2111146964.565635%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc4.5656355.020993%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

12. Date of Completion

02-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London

