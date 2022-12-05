DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 214.8205
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171889
CODE: JPHU LN
ISIN: LU1681039217
