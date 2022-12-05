DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 12254.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1409899

CODE: TPXU LN

ISIN: LU1681037781

