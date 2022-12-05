DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022 / 14:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 115.7515

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1478453

CODE: MIVO LN

ISIN: LU1681041627

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

