Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: GWS) (FSE: O3X) (OTCQB: GWSFF) ("Global Wellness" or the "Company") pharma subsidiary is excited to work with BioMed360 a GWS medical advisor.

GWS pharma subsidiary is focused on providing companies with financial, operational, and management assistance during their clinical trials phase. GWS announces that BioMed360 Solutions Corp signed a letter of intent for the 100% acquisition of AVM Biotechnology. AVM Biotechnology is developing and advancing a proprietary formulation of its unique molecule AVM0703. This formulation permits the very high dosing necessary to activate the release and trigger the production of the body's supercharged gamma delta+ Natural Killer T-like (AVM-NKT) immune cells. These AVM-NKT cells have unique immune response properties in comparison to ordinary T-cells and rapidly appear following a single AVM0703 dose. Pre-clinical and early clinical data indicate that these cells could play a significant role in several diseases and conditions.

"Immunotherapy causes fewer side effects than other treatments, because it targets just your immune system and not all the cells in your body. Immunotherapies help to slow, stop and kill cancerous cells, and for some patients can be safer and more effective than even chemotherapy and radiation. Our mission at Global Wellness has always been to embrace health and wellness, and we look forward to assisting BioMed 360 and AVM Biotechnology with their clinical trials capital needs," said Meris Kott, CEO Global Wellness Strategies Inc.

About Global Wellness Strategies:

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information visit websites:

www.globalwellnessstrategies.com

Or Contact Meris Kott CEO 604.484.0355 or email to info@globalwellnessstrategies.com

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146716