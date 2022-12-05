Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions by targeting a portfolio of biomarkers, today announced that Dr. Andrew Rickman, OBE, will join heads of government, senior ministers, and business leaders from across the Commonwealth to participate in the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit 2022.

Dr. Rickman, chairman and CEO of Rockley Photonics, will participate in a panel entitled Global Pandemic Preparedness. He will join fellow session participants Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, World Health Organisation, via pre-recorded video; Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser, UK Government; and Fergus Drake, CEO, Crown Agents. Lanre Akinola, head of content, Norwegian-African Business Association, will moderate the panel discussion.

The session will focus on the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the health and livelihoods of Commonwealth citizens and the rest of the world alike and consider opportunities for a global approach and enhanced cooperation in the future. Topics will include technologies that emerged during the pandemic and the opportunity to increase equitability and access to quality healthcare as well as ways to strengthen health care systems and build better, stronger and more adaptive supply chains across the Commonwealth.

The Company plans to provide access to a live webcast of the session from the investor relations page of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited website at https://investors.rockleyphotonics.com. A replay of the session is expected to be available following the Summit.

About Rockley Photonics

Formed in 2013, Rockley is a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions that target a portfolio of biomarkers. Rockley's ground-breaking end-to-end biosensing platform unlocks unique spectra-based biomarkers enabling insights into personal health and well-being. With next-generation biosensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of biomedical applications across multiple industries.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com

