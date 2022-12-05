Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast recently welcomed Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or "the Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and production services for the worldwide life sciences markets and other industries. PBI's CEO Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, joined Stock Day host Mr. Everett Jolly to explain and highlight important recent developments and progress with its Ultra Shear Technology (UST or UltraShear) platform.

Mr. Jolly began by asking about the Company's decision to make a critical pivot in their business model. "PBIO is a publicly traded company on the OTCQB," said Mr. Schumacher, "which has established astonishingly broad and strong intellectual property and early commercial penetration, with three different extremely-high-pressure enabling technology platforms. While we were growing the trial and adoption of our game-changing technology platforms across life sciences application areas, it became clear that UltraShear for nanoemulsions was our breakaway opportunity to quickly establish dominant technology differentiation in markets that we believed could be 10-100x larger than our earlier targeted market areas. In the past year, we have pivoted about 90% of our corporate resources onto accelerating the development of the UltraShear technology and penetration of the large and diverse markets that it serves with nanoemulsions of oil-based active molecules in water, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverages, agrochemicals, industrial products, and more."

Mr. Schumacher expanded: "We have established ourselves as the leading innovator in harnessing extreme-pressure processing and transformations of materials routinely and safely. We now have 30 issued patents across our platforms, with seven of them secured around our unique UltraShear platform, which combines ultra-high pressure with very intense liquid shearing forces - to, quite simply, make oil effectively and stably dissolve into water for vastly improved speed and effectiveness in delivery of benefits."

Mr. Jolly then inquired about the Company's potential within the vibrantly growing CBD industry. Mr. Schumacher explained: "We are literally now producing our first batch of an oral spray CBD product, with pilot production underway and shipping to follow in the first week or so of December - meeting our announced fourth quarter objective of making and selling our first commercial UltraShear product. The markets that UltraShear addresses span an enormous universe of oil-based active ingredients, including CBD, but also ingredients like vitamins, antioxidants, foods, pharmaceuticals, and more. A significant number of all new pharmaceuticals being developed are oil-based active molecules and getting those critical therapeutic ingredients out of oil and effectively absorbed by our bodies has always been the pivotal challenge," explained Mr. Schumacher. "With our Ultra Shear Technology, we have upended that paradigm to provide unprecedented speed and completeness of payload delivery."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We have signed three contracts for supplying large volumes of bulk nano-CBD to processors to help them scale up production of nanoemulsified CBD in products for consumers. CBD has developed rapid popularity for a diverse portfolio of beneficial effects for consumers, while the companies supplying these products continue to struggle to achieve the benefits of truly consistent and fine nano-droplet emulsions technology. PBI has demonstrated successful and efficiently scalable production of high-quality CBD nanoemulsified products that have also proven to be rock-solid stable as nanoemulsions for over 2.5 years. Following our first commercial batch of CBD production that will be shipped to the distributor in early December, we expect to make a second pilot production batch of a topical CBD product before the end of the year for a second distributor."

Mr. Jolly then asked how PBI developed its recently announced deal with one of the top skincare companies in the world. Mr. Schumacher replied: "Over many months we have carefully developed and in August finally inked an agreement with Dr. Denese Skin Science, which has sold over half a billion dollars in innovative skincare products on QVC over the past 20 years. Its founder, Dr. Adrienne Denese, is both an MD and a PhD, and is recognized as one of the top skincare scientists in the world. She is intensely focused on product performance and value and understands the critical importance of making ALL of the important oil-soluble therapeutics and nutrients in her skincare products more effectively available through the layers of the skin. Dr. Denese confirmed that using UltraShear nanoemulsions would provide a transformational enhancement to her already market-leading products and has quickly prioritized the development and rollout of three initial products."

Mr. Jolly asked about the timeline for this rollout. Mr. Schumacher shared: "We anticipate that within the next six months, we expect to have a nanoemulsified oil-soluble vitamin C, for faster and deeper penetration into the skin. We should also have an enhanced retinol product ready for Dr. Denese, which is used in many skincare products. Most exciting of all, our third planned product, targeted for launch by Dr. Denese Skin Science within the next 12 months, is a hair loss supplement expected to provide revolutionary new levels of effectiveness in stopping hair loss and promoting regrowth, all based on our UltraShear technology process."

Mr. Schumacher closed the interview: "This is the new Pressure BioSciences being revealed. Our original two technology platforms and their 23 patents will continue to support growth in their target markets, but the majority of our efforts will be focused on UltraShear. We already have signed contracts in hand worth an estimated $3-$5 million dollars in incremental revenues for 2023. We expect to announce many more in the coming months, and I strongly encourage our listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on our current projects and announcements."

Mr. Jolley then congratulated Mr. Schumacher on the measurable progress that PBIO has made over the past few months, reminded listeners that Mr. Schumacher had mentioned that additional progress in several areas is expected before the end of 2022, and advised listeners that in his opinion PBIO is a stock they should continue to follow very closely as they may want to consider adding it to their portfolio.

