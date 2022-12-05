A London based travel company, Holiday Swap, announced last week that they now offer its users cash bookings in addition to their previous home swapping feature.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - The industry-leading home exchange platform, Holiday Swap, now offers its users cash booking options to earn with their homes. The company last week released its new features in addition to their two important other features; two-way home exchange and hosting to earn accommodation tokens. The company is in a massive growth phase with over 1 million users and has been among the top 10 travel apps in 93 countries. Holiday Swap's goal to users from the beginning has been making accommodation more affordable. In the past, the company offered two ways for users to leverage their home while saving on their travels. Users were able to swap with each other or they could earn tokens, the in-app currency, by hosting others. Then those tokens could be used on their future travels. Now the platform offers its users the option to host their places with cash, earn tokens, or simply just swap with other users.

Holiday Swap Introduces New Cash Booking Feature

James Asquith, CEO of Holiday Swap states that "We always supported people to travel affordably and this is how I traveled all around the world. We have to be fair to our users, therefore we released our biggest app feature: cash bookings. This system allows people to book homes as well as become hosts to leverage their homes."

Andrew McGinlay, Chief Operating Officer of Holiday Swap commented, "In order to be a market leader in the travel industry, we need to offer quality homes at transparent prices." By leveraging our technology, Holiday Swap is a unique place to travel affordably."

About Holiday Swap:

Holiday Swap was founded in 2018 by James Asquith, the official Guinness World Record holder for being the youngest male to visit all 196 sovereign nations in the world by the age of 24. The company was founded by Asqutih's vision of making travel accessible to everyone and now it operates over 185 countries with more than 1 million users.

