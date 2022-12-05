Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 31.1 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 19.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market" By Cell Type (Human Cells and Animal Cells), By Product (Consumables and Instruments), By Technique (Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation, Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation, Filtration-Based Cell Isolation), By End User (Research Laboratories & Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Cell Banks), By Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market size was valued at USD 7.32 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 31.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.87% from 2021 to 2028.

Cell isolation refers to the process of separating cells from a heterogeneous population of cells, cell suspensions, or tissues. The cell isolation procedure is critical during the examination of specific cell types or cell characterization. It is used to conduct cell biology research, count cells, and preserve specific cells. The cell isolation technique is widely used in the efficient production of various biopharmaceuticals such as recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and monoclonal antibodies, which is increasing demand for cell isolation methods globally.

Cancer was the leading cause of death worldwide in 2018, accounting for 9.6 million deaths. According to the WHO, cancer is responsible for about one in every six deaths worldwide. Cell therapy has enormous potential for treating a wide range of diseases. The rising prevalence of cancer disease has necessitated extensive diagnostic and clinical research, with human cells playing an important role. Furthermore, significant investment by key players in the development of cancer treatment using human cells is a driving factor supporting the growth of the Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Beckman Coulter (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, and Others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market into Cell Type, Product, Technique, End User, Application and Geography.

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Cell Type

Human Cells



Animal Cells

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Product

Consumables



Instruments

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Technique

Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation



Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation



Filtration-Based Cell Isolation

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by End User

Research Laboratories & Institutes



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories



Cell Banks



Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Application

Biomolecule Isolation



Cancer Research



Stem Cell Research



Tissue Regeneration



In Vitro Diagnostics



Therapeutics

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

