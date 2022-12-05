Researchers in South Korea have found that molybdenum ditelluride could increase carrier generation in perovskite solar cells. They simulated a cell with a perovskite absorber and a layer made of the new material, and determined that its efficiency could exceed 20%.Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) researchers have simulated a tandem solar cell with two absorbers based on methylammonium lead triiodide (CH3NH3PbI3) - a perovskite with high photoluminescence quantum yield - and molybdenum ditelluride (MoTe2), which is known for being naturally p-doped, with cascaded bandgaps to absorb a wider solar ...

