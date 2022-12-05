EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fiven ASA - Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of the bonds Fiven ASA (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated 9 November 2022 in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 125,000,000 senior secured sustainability-linked bonds with ISIN SE0016075196 (the "Bonds"), regarding, inter alia, amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds to enable a one-off distribution of cash in the Company (as further specified in the notice of written procedure) (the "Proposal"). A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted to approve the Proposal. The amendments shall be effective as per 5 December 2022. Pareto Securities AB acted as financial advisor in connection with the written procedure. For further information: For further questions to Fiven ASA, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, CFO, at stein.e.ommundsen@fiven.com or + 47 97 510 481. For further questions to Pareto Securities AB, financial advisor to the Company, please contact: Oliver Humlen, Equity Partner, at oliver.humlen@paretosec.com or +46 70 916 26 97. This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on 5 December 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

