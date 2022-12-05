Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 5
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 02 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 241.02p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 236.93p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 236.23p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 232.14p per ordinary share
05 December 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
