Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR9Y ISIN: US03782L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 910 
Tradegate
05.12.22
16:25 Uhr
35,000 Euro
-1,085
-3,01 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,60034,99016:31
34,59534,99016:31
PR Newswire
05.12.2022 | 15:52
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appian Named a Leader in Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the new report, Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023. According to the report, process orchestration helps business users design, manage, and monitor end-to-end business processes. The report analyzes 18 technology providers across several key capabilities, including:

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.
  • Process design and execution
  • Business rules and decision management
  • Low-code/no-code user interface development
  • Hybrid workforce management

Appian received a Leader ranking in the report, indicating Appian's strong vision to enable end-to-end process design and management through a low-code/no-code visual interface. Appian received the highest scores of any vendor across the two categories of "Vision and Capability" and "Market Impact."

Everest Group's analysis of Appian states, "Clients have highlighted the intuitiveness of user interface, testing features, process monitoring, and insights as the key strength areas for Appian."

Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group, said, "Appian offers a low-code process orchestration platform with a focus on enabling enterprises to design, optimize, and manage the flow of work across human workers, digital workers, and IT systems. Its position as a Leader on Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 is underpinned by its strong vision and global market presence, depth and breadth of product functionalities, and product's ease of use."

"Process automation and orchestration are key to meeting customer experience expectations, wringing inefficiencies out of operations, and simplifying compliance," said Malcom Ross, Deputy CTO at Appian. "Appian's unique capabilities for building an enterprise data fabric and orchestrating end-to-end complex processes is ideal for companies in heavily-regulated industries who need to continue driving business innovation in a compliant manner."

View the full report here: https://ap.pn/3AZflsQ.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-named-a-leader-in-everest-groups-process-orchestration-products-peak-matrix-2023-301694676.html

APPIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.