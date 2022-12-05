The International Window Film Association: New Window Film Gift Guide Offered For Year-Round Savings

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / The warmth of the holiday season from all of the excitement of sharing good times and good food with family and friends may soon wane as colder temperatures take over many parts of North America.

To help homeowners stay warm, given the harsh reality of high energy prices, the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) is offering a free, downloadable Infographic guide called, Window Film: The Year-Round Gift with factual information about window films. The IWFA also offers an easy to use 'Find Window Film' link on its website that connects users to window film installation dealers based on the zip code entered.

The Guide offers Five Facts about window films that may provide consumers with actionable incentives to have window films professionally installed on energy inefficient windows that are otherwise in good condition, and also on their vehicles to reduce energy use and protect people from the sun's harmful ultra-violet (UV) rays.

"The winter months are an ideal time to arrange to have window films installed on a building or a vehicle, as in many areas of the country installers may be able to schedule service faster and at more competitive prices," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

"As consumers become more educated on the cost-effectiveness of retrofitting their homes and vehicles with professionally installed window films, we think more people will decide in favor of window film as a climate friendly alternative to replacement windows because of its many benefits and comparatively low-cost," said Smith.

Many homes may have older, less energy-efficient windows that studies report add-up to 25-30 percent loss of heated or cooled air. About 65 percent of owner-occupied homes were built over 30 years ago, before most state energy codes were created.

Window films that are permanently affixed to windows may offer significant energy savings, in both winter and summer, and can be professionally installed in a day or less. For vehicles, research on the impact of window films on energy consumption showed A/C ran less and used less energy, which inferred an improved driving range. By reducing the temperature in a car, window film helps save on fuel or electric use at no additional cost beyond the initial installation.

At about one-seventh the cost of replacement windows, window films improve the energy savings of existing windows and block 99 percent of the sun's UV rays, which contribute to interior furnishings fade. Many of them have manufacturer warranties of 15-20 years or more.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

