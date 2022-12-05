US researchers have developed a new way to design solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV) with a lower efficiency deficit. They claim that the power generation tech could approach the Landsberg limit.Researchers from the University of Houston has developed a new method that could potentially improve the typical efficiency deficit of solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV), due to an intermediate layer with nonreciprocal radiative properties. Solar thermophotovoltaics (STPV) is a power generation technology that uses thermal radiation to generate electricity in photovoltaic cells. An STPV system consists of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...