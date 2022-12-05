

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has reported a whopping 40 percent increase in coronavirus test positivity in the last two weeks.



In states such as Arizona, Puerto Rico, Utah, South Dakota and Missouri, test positivity rates are above 20 percent.



As per the latest data published by the New York Times, 12 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection.



This is the highest rate in many months.



For most part of this year, test positivity rate has been consistently recorded below 9 percent.



Along with this, all other Covid metrics in the U.S. are on a rising trend.



28 percent rise in Covid positive cases was reported in the country in the last two weeks.



U.S. hospitals reported a 28 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease also increased by 22 percent.



35,614 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 4,107 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



With 4469 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 98,972,411, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,081,431.



A total of 98,283,998 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



446 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,641,351.



