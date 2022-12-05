Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868402 ISIN: US92343V1044 Ticker-Symbol: BAC 
Tradegate
05.12.22
17:47 Uhr
35,405 Euro
-0,840
-2,32 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,41035,47017:48
35,41535,47517:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2022 | 13:04
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Verizon Sourcing LLC: Verizon announces changes to Consumer Group Leadership

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced that Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from the role she has held since January 2022.

Verizon Consumer Group was formed in January 2019 in an organizational transformation designed along customer-facing functions instead of its traditional technology-silo structure. Along with Verizon Business Group, Verizon's Consumer Group is delivering new, best-in-class customer experiences on Verizon's leading 4G, 5G and fiber optic networks.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, who has assumed responsibility for leading the Consumer Group in addition to his day-to-day responsibilities said, "We thank Manon for her service to our customers and her contribution to Verizon Consumer Group. My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between the top quality network product we're bringing to market and the operational results we're producing."

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Donna Lyden
donna.lyden@verizon.com
908-872-0278


VERIZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.