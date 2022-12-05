Australia's Clean Energy Council and law firm Norton Rose Fulbright have published a white paper arguing that the country's renewable energy supply chains could "benefit significantly" from a concerted effort to address forced labor.From pv magazine Australia A new report from the Clean Energy Council (CEC), in collaboration with law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, argues that efforts to address modern slavery in the clean energy sector could create opportunities for domestic supply chains in Australia. According to the International Labour Organization, approximately 40 million people are victims ...

