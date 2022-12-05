Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible), an OTT (Over the Top) subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

Indicative financial calendar*:

Events Date 2022 Annual Sales January 31, 2023 2022 Annual Results April 25, 2023 Annual General Meeting June 7, 2023 2023 Half-Year Results October 17, 2023

*The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 20 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, LG, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues.

