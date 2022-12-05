Kohler Co.: Design Miami/ 2022 Installation Features Sustainable Kohler WasteLAB Tiles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Kohler is excited to be at Design Miami/ for the opening of Transcendence, an installation featuring Kohler WasteLAB tiles designed by Studio Nada Debs in partnership with Kohler's Monty Stauffer. A modern translation of a traditional Middle Eastern hammam, the immersive experience guides visitors on a journey toward self-care and spiritual cleansing.

The hammam highlights Debs' ability to distill culture and craftsmanship to create emotional resonance married with Kohler's design and material expertise and commitment to environmental sustainability. This soothing and peaceful environment crafted with innovative sustainable tiles from Kohler WasteLAB handcrafted exclusively for Design Miami/ 2022 is perfectly in tune with the overarching theme of Design Miami/ The Golden Age: Looking to the Future and offers an earthly heaven within the bustling fair.

"At Kohler, we have a great passion for exploring the nexus between design and environmental sustainability, a passion that is shared by Nada and translated into the hammam and the tiles themselves," says Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer for Kohler Co. "Partnering with Nada helps to bring critical conversations about sustainability, cultural inclusion and well-being to the forefront of the Design Miami/ audience and community at large, while also showcasing what we can achieve with sustainable design."

Kohler WasteLAB carries the objective to reimagine the approach to waste by finding value in landfill-bound material and engaging in a manufacturing process where nothing is wasted. WasteLAB is a cornerstone initiative within Kohler's Believing in Better sustainability and social impact strategy. In 2021, the Kohler WasteLAB diverted 11.38 metric tons of waste from landfill through sales and product development. The custom tile featured in this installation utilizes material for both the tile body and glaze that originate from Kohler's manufacturing waste streams.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Learn more about Kohler's Social Impact and Sustainability initiatives through the company's first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting goals and progress across environmental sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion and social impact.

