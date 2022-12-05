Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 28 to December 2, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
28/11/2022
475,483
57.349289
27,268,611.98
XPAR
28/11/2022
200,000
57.203106
11,440,621.20
CEUX
28/11/2022
60,000
57.177542
3,430,652.52
TQEX
28/11/2022
50,000
57.202123
2,860,106.15
AQEU
29/11/2022
531,847
58.721358
31,230,778.09
XPAR
29/11/2022
150,000
58.613861
8,792,079.15
CEUX
29/11/2022
50,000
58.635418
2,931,770.90
TQEX
29/11/2022
35,000
58.437703
2,045,319.61
AQEU
30/11/2022
521,167
59.904313
31,220,151.09
XPAR
30/11/2022
150,000
59.902297
8,985,344.55
CEUX
30/11/2022
40,000
59.931182
2,397,247.28
TQEX
30/11/2022
40,000
59.930700
2,397,228.00
AQEU
01/12/2022
374,133
59.725877
22,345,421.54
XPAR
01/12/2022
260,000
59.618464
15,500,800.64
CEUX
01/12/2022
80,000
59.595002
4,767,600.16
TQEX
01/12/2022
40,000
59.654176
2,386,167.04
AQEU
02/12/2022
556,247
58.742837
32,675,526.85
XPAR
02/12/2022
130,000
58.678213
7,628,167.69
CEUX
02/12/2022
23,000
58.614033
1,348,122.76
TQEX
02/12/2022
23,000
58.615293
1,348,151.74
AQEU
Total
3,789,877
58.840925
222,999,868.94
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
