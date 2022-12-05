Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 28 to December 2, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 28/11/2022 475,483 57.349289 27,268,611.98 XPAR 28/11/2022 200,000 57.203106 11,440,621.20 CEUX 28/11/2022 60,000 57.177542 3,430,652.52 TQEX 28/11/2022 50,000 57.202123 2,860,106.15 AQEU 29/11/2022 531,847 58.721358 31,230,778.09 XPAR 29/11/2022 150,000 58.613861 8,792,079.15 CEUX 29/11/2022 50,000 58.635418 2,931,770.90 TQEX 29/11/2022 35,000 58.437703 2,045,319.61 AQEU 30/11/2022 521,167 59.904313 31,220,151.09 XPAR 30/11/2022 150,000 59.902297 8,985,344.55 CEUX 30/11/2022 40,000 59.931182 2,397,247.28 TQEX 30/11/2022 40,000 59.930700 2,397,228.00 AQEU 01/12/2022 374,133 59.725877 22,345,421.54 XPAR 01/12/2022 260,000 59.618464 15,500,800.64 CEUX 01/12/2022 80,000 59.595002 4,767,600.16 TQEX 01/12/2022 40,000 59.654176 2,386,167.04 AQEU 02/12/2022 556,247 58.742837 32,675,526.85 XPAR 02/12/2022 130,000 58.678213 7,628,167.69 CEUX 02/12/2022 23,000 58.614033 1,348,122.76 TQEX 02/12/2022 23,000 58.615293 1,348,151.74 AQEU Total 3,789,877 58.840925 222,999,868.94

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005488/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com