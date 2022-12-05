DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2022

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2022) of GBP52.97m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2022) of GBP35.39m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 169.74p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 165.09p Ordinary share price 173.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 1.92% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.25p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 118.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.68)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 30/11/2022

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 206325 EQS News ID: 1505527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 05, 2022