Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Upcoming Conferences Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered Conference" on December 8, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and video collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be presenting virtually at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, and in person at the Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered Conference" on December 8, 2022. Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer of Crexendo, will be giving the presentation and will be available for individual meetings with investors attending the in-person conference.

To access the virtual presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2022 please use the following information

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 12:00pm EST

Webcast URL Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47209

Crexendo will also be holding 1x1 meetings at the Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered Conference" which is being held in San Francisco on Thursday, December 8 at the Hilton in the Financial District (750 Kearny) and will make a group presentation at 10:45am PST. To register for the conference, please use the following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7764863692067720718.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, video conferencing and collaboration services with video designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2.5 million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

www.crexendo.com

