Montag, 05.12.2022
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Tradegate
05.12.22
16:23 Uhr
35,050 Euro
-0,175
-0,50 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2022 | 18:20
International Paper Company: How a Box Is Made

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / We are proud to present How a Box is Made by International Paper. In the video, we take a deep dive into the manufacturing of a corrugated box from forest to customer.

The video was filmed at our North American Container's Fox Valley, Ill., Box Plant and the featured paper is from our Cedar River, Iowa, Containerboard Mill.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: http://www.internationalpaper.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730153/How-a-Box-Is-Made

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
