Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885427 ISIN: CA29250N1050 Ticker-Symbol: EN3 
Tradegate
05.12.22
20:19 Uhr
38,110 Euro
-0,450
-1,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,98538,05020:43
38,00538,07020:43
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2022 | 19:20
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enbridge: Women Making Small Gains, but Still Troublingly Under-Represented in the C-Suite

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc., which won an award from the global non-profit Catalyst earlier this year for its work increasing women's representation and inclusion across its work force, introduced a "diversity dashboard" in 2017 that tracks women's participation at all levels of the company and makes that information available to all employees.

The company's director of talent management, Lisa Barrett, said that tool has been key in helping the company increase the proportion of women at the manager level from 27 to 35 per cent, and at the executive level from 25 to 33 per cent.

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Enbridge on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Enbridge
Website: https://www.enbridge.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Enbridge

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730177/Women-Making-Small-Gains-but-Still-Troublingly-Under-Represented-in-the-C-Suite

ENBRIDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.