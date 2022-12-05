Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 décembre/December 2022) - Icanic Brands Company Inc. (ICAN) has announced a name and symbol change to Leef Brands Inc. (LEEF).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on December 7, 2022.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on December 6, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (ICAN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Leef Brands Inc. (LEEF).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 7 décembre 2022.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 6 décembre 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective: Le 7 décembre/December 2022 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: ICAN New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: LEEF New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 52426X 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 52426X 10 4 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 451063101/CA4510631019

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.