The Japanese solar market reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 78.4 GW at the end of 2021, according to a new report from IEA-PVPS. Japanese analyst Izumi Kaizuka told pv magazine that the country could annually install up 6 GW of new solar in both 2022 and 2023.Japan reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 78.4 GW at the end of 2021, according to the National Survey Report of PV Power Applications in Japan - 2021, which was recently published by the International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme's (IEA-PVPS) Task 1. Last year, the country deployed 6,545.2 MW ...

