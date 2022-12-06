Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Vor Ver-10-fachung? Jetzt schon in den Lithium-Star 2023 investieren?
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 
Tradegate
06.12.22
09:00 Uhr
1,228 Euro
+0,008
+0,61 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2022 | 08:08
Centamin PLC Announces Van Eck TR-1

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Van Eck Associates Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Name

City of registered

office

Country of registered

office

VanEck Natural Resources ETF



VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF



VanEck Africa ETF



VanEck Egypt ETF



VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)



VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF



VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF



VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF



VanEck Gold Miners ETF



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Dec-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Dec-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.001000

0.000000

10.001000

115658932

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.970000

0.000000

9.970000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

115658932


10.001000


Sub Total 8.A

115658932

10.001000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Africa ETF

0.046000


0.046000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Egypt ETF

0.059000


0.059000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

5.513000


5.513000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

3.496000


3.496000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Natural Resources ETF

0.003000


0.003000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF

0.030000


0.030000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.328000


0.328000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

0.385000


0.385000%

Van Eck Associates Corporation

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)

0.140000


0.140000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis

The number and % of voting rights held
115,658,932 shares and 10.001% voting right

The date until which the voting rights will be held
Open

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
03-Dec-2022

13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, Fl, USA

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
