Das Instrument 6ZR SE0015988100 MOVEBYBIKE EUROPE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2022

The instrument 6ZR SE0015988100 MOVEBYBIKE EUROPE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2022



Das Instrument H4ZV IE00B3X3R831 HSBC MSCI MALAYSIA UC.ETF ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2022

The instrument H4ZV IE00B3X3R831 HSBC MSCI MALAYSIA UC.ETF ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2022



Das Instrument QSX1 AU000000NEA8 NEARMAP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2022

The instrument QSX1 AU000000NEA8 NEARMAP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2022

