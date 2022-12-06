The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.12.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.12.2022
Aktien
1 BMG1961Q3242 CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
2 CA38154G1081 Goldstorm Metals Corp.
3 CA09226M1005 Black Swan Graphene Inc.
4 AU0000254690 Evion Group NL
5 CA7759011017 Rome Resources Ltd.
6 ES06837469A4 Vidrala S.A. BZR
7 US0464843095 Astrotech Corp.
8 US2666055007 Durect Corp.
9 CA82670U3082 Signature Resources Ltd.
Anleihen
1 XS2560415965 Metso Outotec Oyj
2 AU0000249302 Australia, Commonwealth of...
3 XS1032966092 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
4 XS1032518182 The Export-Import Bank of Korea
5 XS2560496197 Vodafone Group PLC
6 US693475BK03 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
7 XS2557565830 Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.
