The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.12.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.12.2022Aktien1 BMG1961Q3242 CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund2 CA38154G1081 Goldstorm Metals Corp.3 CA09226M1005 Black Swan Graphene Inc.4 AU0000254690 Evion Group NL5 CA7759011017 Rome Resources Ltd.6 ES06837469A4 Vidrala S.A. BZR7 US0464843095 Astrotech Corp.8 US2666055007 Durect Corp.9 CA82670U3082 Signature Resources Ltd.Anleihen1 XS2560415965 Metso Outotec Oyj2 AU0000249302 Australia, Commonwealth of...3 XS1032966092 The Export-Import Bank of Korea4 XS1032518182 The Export-Import Bank of Korea5 XS2560496197 Vodafone Group PLC6 US693475BK03 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.7 XS2557565830 Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.