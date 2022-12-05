Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc: Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (Nasdaq: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock. Checkpoint expects its common stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the commencement of trading on December 6, 2022.



The reverse stock split was approved on November 3, 2022 by Checkpoint's Board of Directors and stockholders representing approximately 58% of the voting power of Checkpoint's outstanding capital stock. The reverse stock split is intended to improve the marketability and liquidity of Checkpoint's common stock and to remain in compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

Checkpoint's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CKPT" following the reverse stock split, with a new CUSIP number of 162828206. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in Checkpoint's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will receive a proportional cash payment. After the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of common stock will be reduced from approximately 93 million to approximately 9.3 million.

Checkpoint's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, is also acting as the exchange and paying agent for the reverse stock split. VStock Transfer, LLC will provide instructions to stockholders regarding the process for exchanging physical share certificates. Checkpoint does not expect that stockholders holding their shares in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee need to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or other nominee with any procedural questions. Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in Checkpoint's definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2022.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("cSCC") intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. Following positive topline and interim results in metastatic and locally advanced cSCC, respectively, Checkpoint intends to submit a Biologics License Application for these indications later this year. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, olafertinib (formerly CK-101), a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in Waltham, MA and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

