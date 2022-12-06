Arix Bioscience PLC: Arix to Present at Mello Investment Trusts & Funds

DJ Arix to Present at Mello Investment Trusts & Funds

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Arix to Present at Mello Investment Trusts & Funds 06-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST





LONDON, 6 December 2022: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces that the Company will be presenting at the Mello Investment Trusts & Funds virtual webinar, taking place between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday 13 December 2022.

Robert Lyne, CEO, will provide a live update and Q&A session on the Company, its investment strategy and outlook, at 2.30pm on the day.

The presentation will be hosted online and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Individuals wishing to attend can register via the below link:

https://melloevents.com/mello-investment-trusts-and-funds/

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:



+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

