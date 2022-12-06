DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIP LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.083

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4396679

CODE: PRIP LN

ISIN: LU2037749152

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LN Sequence No.: 206371 EQS News ID: 1505755 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)