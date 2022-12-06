DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2022
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.6843
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 890033
CODE: INFU LN
ISIN: LU1390062831
------------------------------------------------------------------------
