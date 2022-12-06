DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.8433

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3421351

CODE: ASIL LN

ISIN: LU1900068914

