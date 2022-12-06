Norcros's interims highlighted a solid H1 performance, and although we have reduced our estimates to reflect a weaker outlook into FY24, we believe that Norcros's proven strategy remains on track, which should allow it to unlock significant market share opportunities. We also believe that its key strengths are undervalued and that most, if not all, of the legacy issues, particularly the pension deficit, have been resolved. We have reduced our valuation from 314p/sh to 252p implying c 40% upside.

