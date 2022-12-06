DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 8.8666

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13137626

CODE: EDIV LN

ISIN: LU0959210781

