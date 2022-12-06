Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden 636/22

On request of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, company registration number 556000-8020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's A- and B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 7, 2022. A- and B-shares Short name: GOTL A GOTL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be 1,811,693 688,307 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000105371 SE0000105397 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 277283 277284 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 55600-08020 556000-8020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size MiFID II tick size table table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.