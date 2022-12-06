Anzeige
06.12.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden 636/22

On request of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland, company registration number
556000-8020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's A- and B-shares to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 7,
2022. 



A- and B-shares

Short name:          GOTL A          GOTL B         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be     1,811,693        688,307         
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0000105371       SE0000105397      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            1            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         277283          277284         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  55600-08020       556000-8020       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8    First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size    MiFID II tick size table
                table                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:           SSME           SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK           SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
