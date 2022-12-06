COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Credit Mutuel EUR1bn 5yr Covered

Post Stabilisation Notice

December 06, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Credit Mutuel Home Loan SFH

EUR 1bn 2.75% Covered Bonds due 08 December 2027

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR60bn International Covered Bond Programme dated 15 June 2022 and Supplemented 12 October 2022

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Credit Mutuel Home Loan SFH Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: FR001400EFP8 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 2.75% Covered Bonds due 08 December 2027 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A.

Danske Bank A.S.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.