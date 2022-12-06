

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), a financial analytics provider, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Shades of Green business from the Center for International Climate Research or CICERO, a Norwegian institute for interdisciplinary climate research.



The deal was signed and closed on December 1 and terms were not disclosed.



The Oslo-based business will be integrated into S&P Global Ratings. The deal further boosts its second party opinions or SPOs, which are independent assessments of a company's financing with market standards that provided before any borrowing is raised.



Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Ratings, said: 'Shades of Green's unrivalled climate expertise and track record will help us further expand and strengthen our ability to help our customers seeking access to the sustainable debt markets.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

S&P GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de