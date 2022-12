Pacific Northwest National Lab (PNNL) researchers have developed a new framework to compensate energy storage as a dual-use asset.From pv magazine USA PNNL researchers have investigated how energy storage used as a transmission asset could also be operated and compensated as a market participant, primarily in energy markets. As an example of storage used as transmission, Jeremy Twitchell, a senior energy analyst at PNNL, said in a recent webinar that Midwest grid operator MISO selected a $12 million storage project as a transmission asset in Wisconsin, instead of a $13 million transmission project. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...