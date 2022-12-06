Ørsted A/S: Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results

DJ Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results

Ørsted A/S ('Ørsted') announces the result of its invitation to holders of its EUR 700,000,000 6.25 % hybrid capital securities due 3013 (the 'Securities'; ISIN: XS0943370543) to tender any and all of such Securities for purchase by Ørsted for cash (such invitation, the 'Offer').

The Offer was announced on 29 November 2022 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 29 November 2022 (the 'Tender Offer Memorandum'). Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

As at the Expiration Deadline for the Offer being at 17:00 CET on 5 December 2022, EUR 256,096,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities was validly tendered pursuant to the Offer. It is hereby announced that Ørsted accepts for purchase all such Securities validly tendered in full.

The Purchase Price is 102.00 % of the principal amount, and Ørsted will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Description: EUR 700,000,000 6.25 % hybrid capital securities due 26 June 3013:

. ISIN: XS0943370543 . Purchase Price: 102.00 % . Final accepted aggregated principal amount: EUR 256,096,000 . Accrued Interest: EUR 28.25 per EUR 1,000 . Principal amount outstanding after settlement date: EUR 93,882,000

The applicable Purchase Price together with Accrued Interest will be paid to holders whose Securities have been accepted for purchase by Ørsted. Settlement is expected to occur on 8 December 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Carsten Birkeland Kjær + 45 99 55 77 65 cabkj@orsted.com

Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig + 45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and Ørsted aims to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects it commissions from 2030 at the latest. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 7,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Tender offer for hybrid capital securities - final results.pdf News Source: Ritzau

