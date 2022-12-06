Listing of Coop Pank AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-12-06 11:31 CET -- On December 6, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of Coop Pank AS and to list its 10,147,131 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 10,147,131 additional shares of Coop Pank AS will be listed on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 101,471,307 shares of Coop Pank (ISIN: EE3100007857) will be traded under the trading code CPA1T on or about December 7, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.