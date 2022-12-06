Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7HT ISIN: EE3100007857 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
06.12.22
12:11 Uhr
2,490 Euro
-2,492
-100,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
COOP PANK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COOP PANK AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4782,50212:12
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2022 | 11:41
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Coop Pank AS additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-12-06 11:31 CET --




On December 6, 2022, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of Coop Pank AS and to list its 10,147,131
additional shares in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, 10,147,131 additional shares of Coop Pank AS will be
listed on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 or on a date close to it. 


Thus, altogether 101,471,307 shares of Coop Pank (ISIN: EE3100007857) will be
traded under the trading code CPA1T on or about December 7, 2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
COOP PANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.