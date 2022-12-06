Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of

shares Number of theoretical

voting rights Number of actual

voting rights

(exercisable at General

Meetings) 30 November 2022 454 398 411 454 398 411 454 259 636

(*) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES

Société anonyme

Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19

316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

