Cologne (ots) -The competition for the European CIVIS Media Prize is now open. Up to and including 20 January 2023, media creators from all EU countries and Switzerland are invited to submit contributions online (https://registration.civismedia.eu/) on the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and - related to this - social cohesion. The CIVIS Media Prize honours outstanding TV, radio and online productions that promote peaceful coexistence between people from different geographic and cultural backgrounds. It is endowed with a total of 27,000 euros.Nine different CIVIS prizes are awarded in four areas and various categories:- CIVIS VIDEO AWARD:- non-fiction programmes- fiction programmes- social media formats (moving images)- CIVIS AUDIO AWARD:- short programmes of up to six minutes- long programmes over six minutes- podcasts- YOUNG C. AWARD (films by creators of up to 33 years)- CIVIS CINEMA AWARD (audience award)The CIVIS TOP AWARD is an additional prize honouring the best production of the year in the AUDIO, VIDEO and YOUNG C. categories. No direct candidatures can be entered for the CIVIS TOP AWARD. The winner is chosen by the jury chairpersons from all the winners in the different categories.Click here to register (https://registration.civismedia.eu/)The CIVIS Media Prize is sponsored by ARD, represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. The ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, phoenix, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and the EBU are media partners. The Federal Government Commissioner for Integration and the Federal Government Commissioner for Anti-Racism, WDR mediagroup, Produzentenallianz, VFF Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) and the Open Society Foundations are cooperation partners.The European Parliament is patron of the CIVIS Media Prize 2023.The non-profit CIVIS Media Foundation for Integration and Cultural Diversity in Cologne is responsible for organising the competition, jury meetings and the award ceremony.The European CIVIS Media Prize aims to encourage media professionals to deal with topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and social cohesion in a creative, constructive and, where necessary, (self) critical way.Here are the conditions of participation 2023 (https://www.civismedia.eu/en/media-prize/media-prize-2023/conditions-of-participation)