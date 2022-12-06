

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales continued to decline in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, fell a calendar-adjusted 9.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.3 percent decrease in September.



'A year-on-year decrease of sales in retail trade also continued in October; the decrease lasted already from May 2022,' Jana Gotvaldova, head of the trade, transport, and services statistics unit of the CZSO, said.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco contracted 7.0 percent annually in September, and those of non-food products decreased by 11.2 percent.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores declined 8.0 percent and sales and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles fell 3.6 percent.



Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet deteriorated by 13.2 percent. Sales declined for the tenth consecutive month.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales dropped 1.8 percent in October.



