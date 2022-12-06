The Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer makes contract-based scientific collaborations with universities, public research institutions and individuals publicly available in the U.S.

Aim of the database is to foster public trust in science by showing Bayer's commitment to transparency and create dialogue among all stakeholders

This transparency register was first launched in Germany and will be rolled out in other countries

Today, Bayer announced the U.S. launch of the Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer (BSCE) as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public trust in scientific innovations, processes, and R&D activities. The Explorer is a publicly accessible database where Bayer shares information on its science collaborations and new contracts with universities, public research institutions, and individuals.

Innovation is crucial to overcome the most pressing issues of our time, such as climate change, COVID-19, or the food crisis. At Bayer, the company's innovation ecosystem has produced breakthrough solutions to the world's most complex challenges impacting humanity and the company cannot do it alone. Research collaborations are essential to develop and translate scientific findings, however partnerships between the public and private sector are sometimes regarded with skepticism. In fact, only 29% of U.S. adults say they have a great deal of confidence in scientists to act in the best interests of the public, down from 39% in November 2020. As science in general is facing eroding trust, Bayer is proactively addressing the desire for more transparency around corporate-funded research with clear, understandable, and accessible information for all stakeholders about the collaborations that are helping drive innovation for our society.

"Trust in science is essential for solving the major challenges humanity is facing and transparency is key to strengthening society's trust in scientific innovations," said Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer AG. "Launching the Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer in the United States demonstrates our commitment to transparency. The publicly accessible database allows everyone to explore our external science collaborations. These partnerships are crucial to helping us achieve what matters to all of us and is anchored in Bayer's vision 'Health for All, Hunger for None.'"

Matthias Berninger, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, Science Sustainability at Bayer added: "Our commitment to transparency goes beyond just Bayer as a company we want to drive this forward together with our industry, academic, and civil society partners. We therefore see the launch of the Explorer as a game-changing tool to generate an important dialogue on trust in science. As we lead this conversation, we welcome all stakeholders to join our work to enhance trust in the innovations that will address the biggest needs of our society."

Specifically, the following core details will be published for new contracts: Name and country of the institution/person, collaboration type (e.g., research contract), subject of collaboration (e.g., oncology, digital farming), funding committed, effective date, participating Bayer division.

The Explorer is part of Bayer's twelve transparency commitments. Complementing the Explorer, they provide open access to information from a variety of areas, including clinical trials and safety studies of Bayer's crop protection products, or its political activities.

Official announcement during Washington Post Live event on public trust in science

At 9:00 a.m. EST on December 6, 2022, Matthias Berninger will officially introduce the Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer during a Washington Post Live event on fostering public trust in science in times of uncertainty. On the panel "Advancing transparency in industry-funded science", Matthias Berninger will be joined by Cary Funk, Director of Science and Society Research at the Pew Research Center, to discuss the importance of scientific transparency and explain the ways in which the Explorer can contribute to this aim. The event will be available via live stream for virtual participation at https://trustinsciencedec2022.splashthat.com/.

You can find out more about the Bayer Science Collaboration Explorer at https://www.bayer.com/en/commitments/transparency-in-science-collaborations.

