Danavation's Digital Smart Labels to be installed into the first location under the SCHEELS banner, a retailer featuring the world's largest selection of sporting goods, apparel, footwear, and more from top brands

Initial installation will confirm seamless integration with SCHEELS' existing point-of-sale (POS) system

SCHEELS could elect to expand installation into its more than 30 locations across 13 states in the U.S. based on success

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, today confirms that we are commencing the deployment of our Digital Smart Labels and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology into an initial store under the SCHEELS' banner umbrella located near to its head office in Fargo, North Dakota. With more than 30 locations across 13 states in the U.S., this first retail location in Fargo is intended to demonstrate the ease and efficiency with which Danavation's solution integrates with existing systems. Success with this initial installation sets the stage for a larger roll-out across multiple SCHEELS locations.

"We are extremely excited to be working with a recognized brand such as SCHEELS to set up our Digital Smart Labels and PaaS solution, enabling their team to confirm a seamless integration with the in-house ERP system," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Automating pricing for a vast number of SKUs and responding to changing inventory in real-time helps to eliminate tedious manual steps for SCHEELS' employees, supporting its effort to continue providing exceptional customer service and one-of-a-kind retail experiences."

Assistant IT leader at SCHEELS, Josh Diemert, commented, "What truly sets SCHEELS apart is a strong dedication to people by empowering associates, providing first-class customer service, and giving back to local communities. We believe implementing a streamlined and automated solution across our network of stores will help our Associates focus on providing exceptional customer service.

SCHEELS is an employee-owned, privately held business that owes its consistent success to its empowered associates, leaders, and partners who make decisions for their store and the entire company. Being the best retailer in the USA in the eyes of customers, associates and business partners is the ultimate goal at SCHEELS. The SCHEELS team of customer service experts are passionate about the products within their department and to helping customers discover their passion for sports, hunting, fishing, camping and much more.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

